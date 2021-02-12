Some Mass. pharmacies begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some pharmacies across Massachusetts began administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to eligible patients Friday.

CVS, Walgreens and select grocery stores, including Stop & Shop and Hannaford, are taking part in the vaccination initiative.

“We hired new people and we brought some people back from retirement to help us out with the rollout of the immunization programs,” Hannaford Pharmacy District Manager Nathaniel Sides said.

Pharmacies at seven Hannaford Supermarkets in Mass. prepared for the challenge by investing in special freezers for the Moderna vaccine, which must be stored in cold temperatures.

“Patients should know that it’s a very safe process,” Sides added. “We’ve taken great care to make sure that their safety is at the forefront of everything we do.”

While pharmacies have fresh batches of the vaccine from the federal government, several area hospitals and health systems have run out of supply from the state.

Mass General Brigham is no longer able to schedule new first dose vaccine appointments due to the lack of doses.

Mass. Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said, “I share those frustrations and understand that simply we don’t have the supply to meet that demand.”

In the meantime, pharmacies are working to make sure all doses available to them are given out.

“We’re hoping that we’re making enough appointments that we don’t have any extras,” CVS Pharmacy Manager Vicki Saengkheune said. “If we have 200 doses today, we want to make sure we have 200 appointments scheduled.”

Eligible residents can look for available appointments by heading to the state’s website.

