BOSTON (WHDH) - The year’s first heat wave is causing problems for people who live in buildings where the air conditioning has not yet been turned on.

State code says buildings have to run the heat until June 15 but with temperatures topping 90 degrees inside many apartments in and around Boston this week, the people inside are feeling the heat.

As the heatwave finally comes to a close on Tuesday, some of those places are now making the move to turn on the AC which means sweet relief for many who have been left steaming.

“Air is on. Very happy about it,” said Sy Logan.

Tony, who did not want to give his last name, described the hot conditions inside this Cambridge Housing Authority building. It was so hot, he says his friend nearly collapsed.

“He fainted. He fell down. He stumbled like this against his chair and went to his knees on the floor,” he said.

Visiting nurse Fay Azbite said she could not properly care for one of her patients becuase it was so hot inside her apartment.

“One of my patients, I couldn’t change the dressing because it’s too hot,” she said, “She says it’s very, very hot so I can’t do anything.”

Cambridge Housing Authority officials say state codes do not allow them to turn off the heat until the middle of June and they can’t turn on the AC without turning off the heat.

But, after 7NEWS spoke with residents who say they are suffering on Monday something changed. Management said they have been working to get the AC up and running since 6 a.m.

A similar situation is happening at the Council Tower in Roxbury where residents of the HUD supported building say they too were told of the June 15 rule but now are enjoying the cool air after management turned on the AC.

“It’s wonderful because these last two days have been pretty tough. Yeah, I tell ya,” Eddie Mims said.

Back in Cambridge, the management there has told 7NEWS that it will take time for the rooms to cool off. Some who live there say they will believe it when they feel it.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)