WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some school districts in Massachusetts have paused their winter sports seasons due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among student-athletes.

Wellesley Public Schools decided to suspended all in-person practices, games, meets, and competitions until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus when students return to class next week following the holiday break.

Since Christmas, 26 student-athletes on seven different sports teams have tested positive for the virus, according to Wellesley Superintendent David Lussier.

“The increase of positive COVID cases and, in particular, the major increase of cases on our athletic teams, we have come to the conclusion that we will need to suspend the winter season until further notice,” the town’s athletics department said in a statement.

The decision comes as state health officials report record-breaking daily case counts with the omicron variant spreading rapidly.

“We are trying to do right by our kids and by our community, and sometimes that means making these tough decisions,” Lussier said. “All of this is being done with everyone’s safety in mind.”

Wellesley Athletic Director John Brown said the goal is to get student-athletes back to their teams “as soon as possible” to limit missed practices. He added that games will be made up.

Springfield and Boston have also hit pause on winter sports, according to MIAA Communications Director Tara Bennett.

“This topic is on the table for many districts at this time,” Bennett said.

Worcester Public Schools is limiting fans to only the parents and siblings of players. The policy takes effect on Monday and it will be reevaluated at the end of the month.

