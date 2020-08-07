(WHDH) — A number of schools in Massachusetts are getting a mascot makeover to end the use of Native American imagery.

The Hanover school committee voted unanimously to retire its “Indians” mascot.

That decision came after the committee heard from Native Americans, students and school staff last week.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch unveiled a proposal for a new mascot for North Quincy High School.

The old Native American mascot could be replaced with a colonial-looking mascot.

Koch says the principal and school community have the final say on changes.

The Barnstable school committee has also voted to retire their “Red Raider” mascot.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)