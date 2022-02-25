FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro is one of many towns that saw a changeover from snow to sleet during a winter storm Friday.

Large snowflakes could be seen falling in the town during the early morning but made the switch over to sleet mid-morning.

The town is expected to get about six inches of snow and sleet before the storm tapers off in the evening.

