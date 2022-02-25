FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow began falling in Foxboro early Friday morning but the town is expected to see a changeover to sleet.

Foxboro is one of the many communities under a winter storm warning.

The town is expected to get about six inches of snow and sleet before the storm tapers off in the evening.

