Some Mass. vaccine distribution sites shift schedules due to winter storm

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Phase 2 in the state’s vaccination rollout process begins Monday but the snow is affecting schedules at some vaccine distribution sites.

Gillette Stadium is opening at 8 a.m. but appointments after 3 p.m. will need to be rescheduled for later in the week as Foxboro braces for up to 14 inches of snow.

RELATED: Winter storm warning issued as parts of Mass. brace for more than a foot of snow

Fenway Park is opening an hour early at 8 a.m.

Those who booked an appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the ballpark are asked to come an hour early. People with an appointment after 1 p.m. are recommended to get there as early as 9 a.m. instead or reschedule by email.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury was supposed to begin vaccinations Monday but it closed due to the storm.

People with appointments will be automatically rescheduled for Feb. 8.

The center is set to open Tuesday at noon.

Those 75 years and older can start receiving the vaccine Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)