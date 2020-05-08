Some New England states beginning to reopen as stay-at-home advisory remains in place in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some New England states have begun the process of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic but Gov. Charles D. Baker says Massachusetts isn’t ready to make that leap.

“Despite some signs of trending in the right direction, we still have a lot of work to do,” Baker said.

He added that there needs to be a sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the Bay State before it can reopen.

Earlier this week, Baker said the goal was to get certain businesses open on May 18, when the stay-at-home advisory is set to expire.

“As we see the curve flatten, we can begin thinking about some businesses to resume operations,” he said, “and we want to enforce that by increasing the importance of testing and contact tracing.”

Some New England states have already begun the process of reopening their economy.

On Thursday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that retailers can reopen Saturday if they follow the state’s safety guidelines.

“We’re going to lift the stay-at-home order and I’m going to let that executive order expire and I’m not extending it,” she said.

In New Hampshire, retail stores, salons, golf courses and drive-in movie theaters are permitted to open with restrictions.

Baker also reopened golf courses Thursday, adding that Massachusetts is working with the leaders of neighboring states.

“You’re going to see uniformity in and around the Northeast of how they handle these things,” he said. “They may not all happen at the same time because, as we’ve also talked about before, we’re in different places with respect to where we are in the virus, generally.”

Maine and Vermont have also started reopening.

