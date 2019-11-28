(AP) — Some New Englanders are getting another white Thanksgiving, along with worries about how to cook their turkey.

A wintry storm that moved across the region overnight was expected to leave 2 to 5 inches of snow across parts of northern New Hampshire, and western and northern Maine. Over 20,000 customers were without power in Maine.

A year ago, the region was walloped by back-to-back snowstorms ahead of Thanksgiving and there was 7 inches of snow on the ground at the Portland International Jetport. Temperatures climbed to only 17 degrees on Thanksgiving 2018.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Arnott said this Thanksgiving will be nothing like last year’s. He said temperatures are closer to normal and the snowfall will be lighter. The coast will get only rain.

