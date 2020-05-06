Some non-essential businesses in Massachusetts can open to remotely fulfill orders

BOSTON (WHDH) - People will be able to get flowers in time for Mother’s Day from Massachusetts stores thanks to the easement of some retail restrictions.

As part of Gov. Charles D. Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, non-essential businesses have been ordered closed until May 18. However, the administration is making an exemption for some businesses to remotely fulfill online or phone orders as long as they follow specific guidelines.

Those guidelines include that the facilities must be closed to the public with a limited number of employees only engaged in the packaging and delivery of orders and not the manufacturing of those products.

The employees must also wear face coverings while on-site and maintain a six-foot distance between others.

Businesses that can operate under these new guidelines include flower shops, car dealerships and book stores.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)