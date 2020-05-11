Some non-essential businesses reopening in New Hampshire amid coronavirus pandemic

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Some non-essential businesses reopened in New Hampshire on Monday under strict guidelines while the country continues to battle the coronavirus.

Golf courses, drive-in theaters, retail stores, barbers and hair salons, and campgrounds opened their doors to the public under Gov. Chris Sununu’s “stay-at-home order 2.0.”

Dentist offices were also allowed to reopen as long as they abide to new restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re not taking giant leaps forward. We’re just not at that point, but we do want to provide the opportunity to flex some of these things open and we think it’s a great first step,” Sununu said during a press conference on Friday, ”

All retail staffers will be required to wear face coverings at all times. Stores will be required to maintain occupancy of 50 percent or less. Customers will also be asked to wear face coverings.

Hair salons and barbershops are only allowed to offer haircuts and root touch-ups. Customers must also wear a mask and wait in their car until their appointment.

Restaurants will be allowed to phase-in and expand services starting on May 18.

Outdoor seated dining will be allowed but indoor dining will not be permitted. Tables will be limited to no more than six people and will be set up six feet apart. Reservations will also be required.

