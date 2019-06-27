NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Some of the 105 dogs that were seized from a kennel in Bradford, New Hampshire earlier this month were put up for adoption on Thursday.

The Humane Society for Greater Nashua made 17 golden retrievers adoptable on a first come, first serve basis beginning at noon.

The pups all come with different special needs and restrictions after being found living in squalid conditions on June 11.

The remaining puppies and dogs are undergoing medical care but will also be put up for adoption once they are cleared by a veterinarian.

The Humane Society is asking people to be patient with the adoption process as they understand there are many people who want to help out the dogs.

