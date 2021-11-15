NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the 68 cats that were surrendered to a shelter last month by a local pet owner are now looking for homes.

Second Chance Animal Services reports that there are currently 20 cats from the group available for adoption, while other cats are still receiving care at the nonprofit’s Almost Home Facility or are with their volunteer fosters.

Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall, who oversees both the Almost Home Facility and the Adoption Center, says she is so proud of all the staff who are supporting these cats during their journeys to forever homes.

“They have been working tirelessly to care for these cats. Many of the cats were so scared when they first arrived. My team spent many days crawling around on hands and knees to care for cats who were too scared to use litter boxes. It is so rewarding when they finally relax and head bop and purr,” she said in a statement.

Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato says she is grateful to the many supporters who have donated to help defray the cost of caring for the cats.

“There’s actually 71 cats including the first litter of kittens that were born and we have five more litters on the way. We’re thankful for all the fosters who have welcomed some of the cats into their homes, and to all the volunteers who have stepped up to help care for the cats,” she said.

Blancato estimates the total cost to care for all the cats will be between $30,000 and $35,000.

Fundraising continues to help with their medical care. Donations can be made online at secondchanceanimals.org, through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

