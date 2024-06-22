BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is reminding riders of suspended Orange Line Service between North station and Oak Grove Saturday and Sunday and between North Station and Wellington Monday through Saturday next week.

During the weekend shutdown, free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between North Station and Oak Grove. Riders are encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

During the service suspension on June 24-30, free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Wellington and North Station. There will be free fares at Wellington and North Station with the fare gates open. Riders are encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

Full information on alternative travel options during this Orange Line service suspension, including bus shuttle stop locations, is available at mbta.com/OrangeLine.

The suspension is to support MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project, which will replace the two deteriorated bridge superstructures and improve bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities. With service already suspended in these areas, the MBTA is also taking full advantage of this outage to perform Track Improvement Program work, including track and tie upgrades that will allow the removal of speed restrictions between Community College and Sullivan Square.

Crews will also be performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

