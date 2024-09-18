NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some people are taking action following a shooting at a pro-Israel protest in Newton last week, calling for a boycott of local businesses after prosecutors charged the man who allegedly opened fire.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street on Thursday and left one person with serious injuries. Police arrested 47-year-old Scott Hayes and he was soon arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Where some are pushing for a boycott in support of Hayes, who they say acted in self defense, others have opposed the measure.

“Across our country including here in our City of Newton, people are on edge and too often feeling unsafe,” said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller in a statement. “We are seeing too much hateful rhetoric and too many hateful actions, including disturbing violence here last Thursday.”

“The small businesses in Newton are not an appropriate target for those concerned with the charges filed in connection with this incident, nor do they deserve to be harmed,” she continued.

Hayes pleaded not guilty and his attorney on Friday said he is confident his client will be cleared of all charges.

“This is a textbook case of self defense,” said attorney Glenn MacKinlay.

Prosecutors said Hayes was part of the pro-Israel group and was standing on the corner of Washington Street and Harvard Street when a 31-year-old Newton man started shouting at them.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the man soon charged across Washington Street and tackled Hayes. The DA’s office said Hayes shot the man during the ensuing scuffle.

The man who allegedly tackled Hayes is expected to face an assault and battery charge.

Newton police have also continued their investigation, asking community members on Monday for any additional video of the incident, which was already caught on camera from several angles.

While Hayes navigates his legal case, supporters of boycott have urged people to avoid doing business and travel in Newton and throughout Middlesex County.

“We only are here because the situation has reached a point where it demands an extreme response,” said Betar USA National Programming Director Alexander Minn.

Betar is one of several pro-Israel groups organizing the boycott and calling for District Attorney Marian Ryan to drop the charge against Hayes.

Unless Ryan drops the charge, Minn said “there will be an absolute economic boycott of all commercial activity in Newton.”

Moving billboards were seen being driven around Newton on Wednesday in support of the boycott.

While some back the protest, though, business leaders have pushed back.

“This has nothing to do with Newton’s businesses and I don’t understand why these groups are targeting our businesses,” said Charles River Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Greg Reibman.

“It’s the district attorney who decided to press the charges,” Reibman continued. “So, if people are unhappy with the way this is proceeding, they should be focusing their attention on the district attorney.”

Some local Jewish groups have also spoken out, saying in a statement that the proposed boycott is a move by organizations with no ties to the community.

“We unequivocally reject this tactic, which seeks to place ‘blame’ or ‘consequences’ on local businesses that are not responsible for either the incident or its prosecution,” said the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston and ADL New England. “We instead call on the community to join us in re-establishing dialogue and conversation, remembering the hostages still held in Gaza, and calling for an end to senseless violence.”

7NEWS reached out to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and was told they had no comment about the calls for a boycott.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)