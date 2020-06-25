Some parents relieved Mass. schools will be reopening this fall

(WHDH) Some parents say they are feeling relieved now that the state has released plans to get their kids back in the classroom this fall.

Kimberly Thompson of Mattapan and her husband Jevon who’ve watched their children learn remotely for months said they welcome the new guidance for getting kids back to school.

“Teachers are professionals at this you know. Us as parents, we learned to teach our children but not, not on a level that someone who went to school for years and years to learn different methods,” Jevon said.

“I know emotionally, it’s been draining,” Kimberly said. “Especially three kids, they really want to be around their peers. They really want to go back to school and see their teachers.”

Jon Wichenbach of Holliston said his daughters will be glad to see their friends as well.

He’s a member of the parents’ group, Bring Kids Back, that’s been pushing to get students back in school.

“It’s best to have an environment where kids or students are in front of you where you’re reading body language, where you’re able to assess their needs live, right there versus over a video like we’re in today,” he said. ” I’m really pleased that the guidance recommends that we get as many students back as possible.”

Newton Schools Superintendent Dr. David Fleishman said he is confident he can safely reopen his schools under the state guidelines.

However, it is not just the physical health and safety he’s concerned about.

“I think the social and emotional part is so important as well because I think parents may have anxiety sending their kids back. Kids may have anxiety going back,” Fleishman said. “So, we know if people don’t feel comfortable and there’s a lot of anxiety, it’s hard for them to learn.

Superintendent Fleishman said he wants to hear the state’s guidance on extracurricular activities which is expected in July.

Art, music theater and sports are extremely important because he said that is what drives kids to come to school.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)