Some parents still wary as classrooms and camps open up

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

Some parents are skeptical of lifting all COVID-19 restrictions as schools and camps prepare for more contact between children.

At schools across the state starting tomorrow, no masks will be required outside and children will be able to share material like books and crayons inside by the end of the month. And unlike last year, summer camps will also be able to let campers play outside without masks.

“We’re just really happy to welcome kids back this summer in a safe and fun environment,” said Christina Wilson of Old Colony YMCA in Plymouth. “We’re still processing but we’re exciting to give our kids the best summer yet.”

But some parents said they were worried about going too far. Parent Anthony Edwards thought masks were no longer needed outdoors but said schools should still take precautions indoors.

“I don’t think they should be sharing anything at all,” Edwards said.

