Some parking lots outside Wrentham parks reopening; visitors told to follow social distancing guidelines

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders in Wrentham are taking one step toward reopening the town by easing their restriction on some park parking lots while still reminding people to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials closed the parking lots outside parks due prevent people from gathering in groups last month but Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath say they decided to open three of those lots after receiving several requests.

“We are trying to find that balance, and the balance is that people will arrive at the park, get out of their car and begin walking,” he explained.

Overflow and street parking is prohibited, with violators facing the possibility of getting a ticket or their car towed.

Town leaders are asking people to wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid congregating on the trails or in the lots.

“I would like to think that most people will follow those guidelines but there are always a few,” visitor Eric Wilhelm said.

McGrath’s decision to reopen the lots was met with some controversy but he says if people follow the guidelines, they may open more lots; if not, he will close them again.

Boat ramps are open but dog parks and playgrounds will remain closed and team sports are still off-limits.

