BOSTON (WHDH) - Several riders on a Framingham line commuter train bailed after their locomotive stopped due to an electrical issue, leaving them stranded for hours without power or announcements according to the MBTA.

Officials said Commuter Train 595 stalled on the tracks around 6 p.m. on Monday, just past the Boston Landing station. The electrical issue left those onboard without electricity, air conditioning or an announcement system to notify them of the issue.

While the MBTA posted updates on social media, some on board ultimately used the emergency door handles to exit the train. Footage sent to 7NEWS showed some riders using a ladder to get over a fence once they were off the 595.

In a statement, the MBTA and Keolis said they “understand that passengers were frustrated while the train was stopped” but that the safest option was to keep passengers on board.

The MBTA said train crews advised passengers to stay onboard while Worcester Line Train 528 was dispatched to assist.

