BOSTON (WHDH) - Several riders on a Framingham line commuter train bailed after their locomotive stopped due to an electrical issue, leaving them stranded for hours without power or announcements according to the MBTA.

Officials said Commuter Train 595 stalled on the tracks around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, just past the Boston Landing station in Allston. The electrical issue left those onboard without electricity, air conditioning or an announcement system to notify them of the issue.

One commuter told 7NEWS over the phone that they were stuck for hours with no power in the heat, which prompted some to open the emergency doors and climb out.

“It was very very hot, people were trying to get them [MBTA officials] to open the doors, but of course, they didn’t want people getting off,” said Chrissy Brown.

While the MBTA posted updates on social media, footage sent to 7NEWS showed some riders using a ladder to get over a fence once they were off the 595.

In a statement, the MBTA and Keolis said they “understand that passengers were frustrated while the train was stopped” but that the safest option was to keep passengers on board.

The MBTA said train crews advised passengers to stay onboard while Worcester Line Train 528 was dispatched to assist.

Passengers said they had to wait more than an hour for the disabled train to be pulled back to the Boston Landing Station where they were told to wait again for the next train.

Commuters said they’ve had enough of the MBTA troubles.

“Nothing is being done, they’re not fixing it, not trying to find out what the problems are,” said Brown. “They just keep saying they’ll work on it, and they’re not, it’s just getting worse.”

