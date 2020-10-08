Some Providence College students resume in-person classes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some Providence College students resumed in-person classes Thursday for the first time since the school switched to a remote-only plan because of a coronavirus outbreak that affected more than 200 people.

Only students who live on campus will be allowed to return to in-person classes at first, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Steven Sears said in a letter to the campus community. Students who live off campus will be allowed to resume in-person classes Monday, he said.

The school’s stay-at-home order remains in effect.

The school was given the go-ahead by the state Department of Health on Wednesday after there were no positives out of 293 student tests.

The private Roman Catholic school moved to remote learning late last month after a surge in cases that affected mostly off-campus students who had been gathering in small groups. The surge brought a rebuke from Gov. Gina Raimondo, who called the students selfish.

The school has had 240 total positive coronavirus cases this semester, all but three in students, according to the latest data released by the college.

