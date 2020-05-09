Some RI businesses re-open Saturday under social distancing conditons

More businesses began to reopen Saturday under Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to gradually lift some restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak.

Businesses that choose to reopen starting Saturday must limit the number of customers allowed inside based on their square footage. In addition, face masks are now required for anyone in a public place.

Gatherings of more than five people remain prohibited. Bar, salons and gyms remain closed and restaurants remain limited to take out and delivery.

The businesses allowed to reopen starting Saturday had been deemed non-essential under emergency rules that expired on Friday.

The state’s Department of Health has the power to fine or close businesses that violate the new rules, which Raimondo said are designed to balance safety with the desire to reopen.

Several state parks also reopened, though officials said they would reduce the number of visitor parking spaces to limit attendance.

“Baby steps,” Raimondo said Saturday when describing the state’s phased-in reopening. “The way to do this is slowly, cautiously, and by following the rules.”

On Saturday the state reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths and 210 new cases, bringing the state’s totals to 418 fatalities and nearly 11,000 cases.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease was 292, down from 312 the previous day.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)