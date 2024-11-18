CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Some schools have canceled classes in Chelsea on Monday after a huge, nine-alarm fire destroyed an abandoned four-story warehouse overnight.

Crews responding to the former commercial site on Forbes Street around midnight Monday found a building fully engulfed in flames. Crews used ladder trucks to conduct an exterior attack on the building, which eventually had the roof collapse into the basement.

Several hundred firefighters from Chelsea, Belmont, Waltham, Brookline, and other communities worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials say the bulk of the fire has been knocked down and crews will remain on site throughout the day to monitor hot spots. The damaged building is expected to impact commuter rail service through the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Schools in the Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex, which includes the Berkowitz, Hooks, Kelly, and Solowski schools have been closed. All other schools in the city will be open.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

