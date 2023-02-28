CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winter weather moving across southern New England beginning Monday night dropped varying amounts of snow in area communities, with over six inches observed in several locations

Charlton saw eight inches of snow, according to one measurement reported by the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere, Chester, Plainfield and Ashfield all recorded eight or more inches of snow according to an updated batch of measurements released Tuesday afternoon.

In general, southern New England’s highest snow totals were clustered in parts of western Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut and southern Rhode Island.

Crews were seen stocking up ahead of the storm this week on Monday, with trucks filing through the Eastern Salt facility in Chelsea to load up on materials.

At the height of the storm this week, Massachusetts had 2,000 pieces of equipment out clearing highways and service plazas.

In Weston on Tuesday, Gov. Maura Healey met with some of the state Department of Transportation employees working to keep roads clear.

“We want to thank everybody who has been out working all night,” she said.

Drivers on the Mass Pike told 7NEWS they saw a few spinouts as they headed west during the storm, though they said they saw nothing serious.

In a winter that has been sparse in terms of major snow events, many said they were excited by this storm.

“I’m really happy, actually, that there’s snow finally in New England,” Sherry Ostrout said.

“I love the winter,” Bobby Will said while wearing a short sleeve shirt. “I’d be wearing shorts right now if my fiancée would let me.”

Lingering precipitation associated with this round of winter weather is expected to pull away through the afternoon and evening.

The week ahead remains unsettled, though, with forecasts calling for rain and snow showers on multiple occasions over the coming days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)