Some Stop & Shop locations begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

(WHDH) — A select number of Stop & Shops across the Commonwealth began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

In December, the grocery store chain announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services making it one of the first COVID-19 vaccine providers.

“Stop & Shop is proud to continue to do its part in the fight against COVID-19,” shared Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations said. “Being an early provider of the vaccine demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted health resource within our local communities.”

Per Massachusetts’ distribution plan, current eligible individuals must live, work or attend school in Massachusetts, and include healthcare workers, as well as non-hospital-based healthcare personnel and residents of other long-term care settings covered under the rollout of Phase 1.

On Monday, these locations will begin accepting online vaccination appointments for people 75 years and older.

Members of the Phase 1 rollout will not be charged out of pocket for the vaccine.

The schedule an appointment, click here.

