Some Stoughton residents warned to shelter in place as police search for 2 shooting suspects

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Stoughton residents were warned to shelter in place Thursday night while police searched for two people wanted in connection with a shooting.

Crews responded to the scene on Sumner Street shortly before 9 p.m. found a teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the suspects is described as a young Black man with short dreadlocks. There was no description provided for the second suspect.

There was no word on the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

BREAKING: Police searching for two young men after they say a teen was shot here on Sumner Street in Stoughton. No word on the victim’s condition right now. Police are asking neighbors in this area to shelter in place. @7News pic.twitter.com/Z8BcIdfG7v — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) April 2, 2021

Shooting on Sumner Street at 8:46pm in the 400 Block of Sumner Street. Area residents are asked to shelter in place. Active search for 2 suspects. 1 described as a young black male with short dread lock style hair. Anyone in the area with info please call immediately. #Stoughton — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 2, 2021

