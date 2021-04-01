Some Stoughton residents warned to shelter in place as police search for 2 shooting suspects

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Stoughton residents were warned to shelter in place Thursday night while police searched for two people wanted in connection with a shooting.

Crews responded to the scene on Sumner Street shortly before 9 p.m. found a teen suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the suspects is described as a young Black man with short dreadlocks. There was no description provided for the second suspect.

There was no word on the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending