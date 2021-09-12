As some students return to classes for the first time in more than a year, others are going back to remote learning.

In New York City, teachers and students are back in classrooms, with teachers required to show proof of vaccination by Sept. 27.

But in Georgia, some students are going back to remote learning after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the health care system struggles to to treat new cases. While 26 states have a vaccination rate of more than 50 percent, some hospitals are still filling up with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

