We saw a lot of clouds with temperatures in the 40s and 50s today. More sun returns to the end the work week! Enjoy it, because clouds and the chance for showers take over for the weekend.



This evening there’s still a chance for spotty showers. Then overnight, skies will become mainly clear, allowing for a cold start tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s/near 30 inland. With a slight northwest breeze, it will feel several degrees chillier tomorrow morning.

Highs rebound tomorrow under mostly sun. It will be fairly seasonable in the upper 40s. The wind will be breezy out of the northwest.

A disturbance brings more clouds and the chance for spotty showers overnight into Friday morning.

That cloud cover and a slight southwest breeze will prevent temperatures from dropping too much. Friday morning lows start off in the 30s. Then we’ll rebound to the 50s. Once again it’s still breezy, but it’s more mild with a westerly component of the wind. Highs reach the 50s with sun and clouds.

Unfortunately, the weather takes a turn for the weekend. A stationary front will hang out across southern New England and bring us the clouds, opportunities for showers and a big temperature gradient. Below are the Euro and GFS temperatures for Saturday, and you can see the sharp cutoff between the chilly and mild air. Looks like we’ll be on the chillier side of things in the 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, 50s are possible near the South Coast and even warmer temperatures will be found across Connecticut and Rhode Island. For most of us, this will mainly be periods of rain this weekend. There could be a mix for towns with elevation including the Worcester Hills. The steady rain and accumulating snow will fall for Northern New England.

Well still have the chance for showers Monday, but warm air wins out as temperatures reach near 60. The sun comes back Tuesday! Highs stay in the 40s through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black