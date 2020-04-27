Some trades resume work with limits; stay-home order remains

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A limited number of Vermonters are returning to work this week and must abide by safety measures after Republican Gov. Phil Scott eased some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but he warned Monday that things are not back to normal and the stay-home order remains in effect.

The number of workers in construction and similar trades who may work at the same job site was expanded from two to five, as long as the workers stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and wear face coverings. He also announced last week that manufacturing and distribution operations may resume operations with up to five workers.

Outdoor retail space that has been previously restricted to curbside or delivery service can now allow shoppers at the business with a maximum of 10 people, which includes both customers and employees.

“If we want more businesses to open back up and start to enjoy the things that we haven’t been able to do for a while we must stay vigilant,” he said, thanking Vermonters for their effort and sacrifice. “This unfortunately means staying home as much as possible. Restarting some businesses doesn’t mean things are back to normal.”

The state has created mandatory health and safety training for returning workers related to the virus. All operating businesses, nonprofits and government entities must complete and document the training by May 4.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said as states around the country and world take different approaches to reopening, ranging from “cautious to fairly reckless,” Vermont is looking to four criteria before reopening. Levine said the measures are: a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days; a health care system that can treat all patients without exceeding its capacity or resorting to crisis standards of care; the ability to test all people who have symptoms; and the ability to conduct monitoring of confirmed cases and their contacts.

Both social distancing and facial coverings are here to stay for a while, Levine said. He added that he prefers the term “physical distancing” to encourage people to stay socially connected.

More on the latest coronavirus-related developments in Vermont:

THE NUMBERS

The Vermont Department of Health reported a total of 855 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths as of Monday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

FOOD ASSISTANCE

The Vermont National Guard will be distributing prepared meals to people in need at three sites around Vermont this week. The food distribution takes place Wednesday in North Springfield at the Hartness State Airport; Thursday in Bennington at the William H. Morse State Airport; and Friday in Newport at the Northeast Kingdom International Airport.

Guard members were at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport on Friday to distribute more than 140,000 meals ready-to-eat, mynbc5 reported. The Vermont Foodbank reports a significant increase in the amount of people in need of food assistance since the pandemic started.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)