Some Worcester County towns get more than 2 feet of snow

ROYALSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some communities in Worcester County got more than two feet of snow over a three-day span.

A storm that began Sunday and lasted into Tuesday left behind 25 inches of snow in Royalston and Winchendon.

Plows trying to keep up with the flakes created large snow banks throughout the towns.

Northern Worcester County received 15 to 25 inches of snow, while the majority of the county got between 10 and 15 inches.

