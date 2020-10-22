‘Somebody has crossed the line’: Threatening letters sent to home of NH Trump supporters

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Federal authorities have been warning of interference in the upcoming election and now some of that interference is hitting home right here in New England.

Kelly, who decided not to give her last name, received a threatening letter in the mail on Saturday and said the act left her shocked.

“I just kind of stood there in pretty much disbelief that this actually came to me,” she said.

Her’s is just one of three homes in Milford, New Hampshire that got identical letters because they have President Trump campaign signs in their yards.

Two other letters were sent to homes in Brookline, New Hampshire.

“I definitely feel that somebody has crossed the line,” Kelly said. “Don’t come and threaten my family and my home. I don’t understand that thought process.”

The anonymous, but chilling letter starts out saying, “Dear neighbor, You been identified by our group as a Trump supporter,” it goes on to say, “Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election.”

The letter reads, “We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage.”

“Always remember, that it was ‘you’ that started this Civil War.”

Brookline, New Hampshire’s Police Chief, Bill Quigley says a woman from Texas called saying her neighbor got the same letter.

“They’ve got people that are driving around and when they see Trump supporters or houses with Trump signs on them then the address of that home is relayed to somebody who’s mailing these letters,” he explained.

The disturbing letters arrived as the National Intelligence Director issued a warning to Russia and Iran after they obtained voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the upcoming election.

“This data can be used by foreign actors to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope would cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.

The US Postal service and the FBI are now working to find out who sent the New Hampshire letters.

“The five confirmed letters that we received here in New Hampshire are at our laboratory in Dulles, Virginia and they’re undergoing further forensic testing at our laboratory,” US Postal Inspector Lori McCallister said.

Kelly said even though she is concerned, she has no plans to take her Trump signs down.

“I am a Trumpster, 2020. And you can be mad at me about that. I’m with you being mad about me being a fanatic for Trump. I get it. But don’t cross the line. I’m not crossing your line,” she said.

Police in those two New Hampshire towns are keeping an eye on the homes that received the letters.

Should anyone else receives such a letter, they are urged to contact the police or the US Postal Inspection Service.

