WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts couple wants to know who’s shooting razor-sharp hunting arrows at their house.

Accurzio and Loretta Schlafani, both in their 70s, say three arrows with razor tips have struck on or near their Worcester home since Friday.

The first arrow remains stuck in their garage roof because they are physically unable to climb up and pull it out.

They found a second arrow on their rear deck on Saturday.

A third arrow struck in their backyard on Sunday.

Loretta Schlafani says she’s concerned because young relatives often visit their home.

“That arrow could penetrate a child,” she said. “If it could kill a deer, it would go right through a child.”

Schlafani believes the culprits may have been aiming for the cupola on top of her garage.

“It’s got a little bird on it,” she said. “I thought if it’s kids, maybe they’re doing target practice.”

The couple reported the mysterious arrows to police, who took one away as evidence. Lt. Sean Murtha called the situation “odd” and says police have not received any other reports of stray arrows.

“Someone is going to get killed,” she added. “That’s my biggest fear. I’m afraid to walk in the yard now.”

No suspects have been named. The incidents are under investigation.

