DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still looking for suspects in connection with a violent altercation that took place in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers were called to the McDonalds on Gallivan Boulevard around 7 p.m. after shocked witnesses said they saw people on mopeds and dirt bikes weaving in and out of traffic, throwing rocks at a car and becoming violent with the driver, according to the department.

Cell phone video that was taken from the bar across the street shows the red sedan plow into one of the moped riders. The force of the impact sends him flying into the street.

That is when some of the dirt bikers were seen circling the car and throwing objects at the windows and windshield. A short time later, the video shows them dragging two people out of the car and begin fighting with them.

Though the scary incident is on Mayor Michelle Wu’s radar, she stopped short Monday of ordering more police intervention to stop the chaos.

“I continue to be in close communication with our Boston police and all of the organizations in that space of public health and public safety so that we can make sure that we are prepared and we are ready for the summer,” she said.

Wu said she hopes community programs, and a push for more housing and food security will help in the long run. But, business owners are asking what can be done to stop the incidents now?

Valerie Kenneally owns Babe Mannion’s Irish Shoppe which sits just up the road from where the incident happened. Traffic was forced to stop, as the men threw punches and threw rocks.

“When I saw that, my first thought was that older man last year who was pulled from his car and beaten and spent weeks in the hospital,” she said. “And for what?”

Retired trucker Richard Bell of Brookline told 7NEWS late last year that he too was followed, harassed, and severely beaten by a group of young men on unregistered ATV’s and dirtbikes.

One recent incident in Dorchester caught Kenneally by surprise.

“There had to be 50 or 60 of them on their bikes, going right through the lights, surrounding cars, popping wheelies, someone is gonna get killed,” she said.

Boston police do patrol in the area, but business owners said they are told not to chase the bikers due to safety concerns. The owner of Molinari’s in Adams Village stressed that the neighborhood is safe though congested at times.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

