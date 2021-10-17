MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

A car crashed into a Manchester, New Hampshire restaurant that was jam-packed on its busiest day of the week, but no one was seriously injured, officials said.

A driver who only had a learner’s permit drove up a lawn through a fence and into the two sets of glass doors leading into Blake’s Restaurant before coming to a halt inside the eatery Sunday morning, but only one man suffered minor injuries. Restaurant owner Ann Mirageas said the 180-person capacity restaurant was full — and that customers wanted to continue eating.

“They didn’t want to leave,” Mirageas said.

Blakes has been in business for more than 100 years and Mirageas said the restaurant will re-open once repairs are finished, but was thankful the damage was confined to the building.

“No one was seriously hurt, we had someone looking over our shoulder, in a good way,” Mirageas said. “We will survive this, stronger than ever.”

