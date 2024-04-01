SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset man has been arraigned on an attempted kidnapping charge in connection with an alleged abduction attempt in Swansea during which he’s accused of trying to lure two 13-year-old girls into a car.

Michael Nutbrown, 60, was arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court on an attempted kidnapping charge.

Officers responding to a reported attempted kidnapping around 2:45 p.m. learned a man in a four-door dark blue sedan had just tried to lure two 13-year-old girls into his car behind a local store.

The man, later identified by police as Nutbrown, allegedly approached the two girls as they walked down the bicycle path on Milford Road, behind the Target store on G.A.R. Highway, asking them if they wanted a ride.

The girls asked Nutbrown to repeat his comments. He again offered a ride, and the girls ran away. Store security cameras captured the girls running toward the store.

Minutes earlier, security cameras showed Nutbrown exit the vehicle, remove items from the front and back seats and placing them in the trunk. He walked away from the vehicle and stared down the road, in the direction from where the girls would be walking.

