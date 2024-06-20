SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - In Somerset, police are hoping the public can assist them in identifying the driver of a truck that stopped to pick up a shoplifter at a Home Depot on Wednesday.

Officers tried to stop the truck, but it was later found abandoned.

Police said the suspected driver has a large cross tattooed on his right ankle.

The shoplifter has already been identified and arrested.

