SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested three men in Somerset Wednesday accused of trying to have sex with minors.

Police said John Kelley, Gilbert Travassos, and Fabio Gomes were lured to a spot where they believed they would be meeting a minor for sex.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)