Somerset police investigating after Trump store vandalized with spray paint

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerset police are investigating after a local Trump store was reportedly vandalized with spray paint sometime overnight on Thursday.

Officers patrolling the area around 9 a.m. noticed the western exterior wall of the New England Trump Store on Grand Army Highway had been spraypainted overnight with blue and pink words ranging from 22 to 30 inches in length and between 10 and 25 inches in height, according to Somerset Police Chief George McNeil.

No other visible damage was done to the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset police Det. Don Cormier at 508-679-2138.

