Somerset police officer buys family in need Christmas dinner after shoplifting incident

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somersett police officer graciously bought a Christmas dinner for a family in need who was caught shoplifting food in an attempt to provide their children with a holiday meal, officials said.

Somerset Police Officer Matt Lima was responding to a reported shoplifting in progress at the Stop & Shop on Grand Army Highway on Dec. 20 when he spoke with an asset protection associate, who said he spotted two women and two young children not scanning all of their groceries at the self-checkout kiosks, according to Police Chief George McNeil.

While conducting the investigation, McNeil said Lima learned the suspects had fallen on hard times and were trying to take the additional groceries so they could provide a Christmas dinner for the two young children.

After issuing them a Notice Not To Trespass, Lima asked about the items they were trying to take and bought the women gift cards worth $250 so they could purchase groceries for their meal.

“The two children with the women reminded me of my kids, so I had to help them out,” Officer Lima said.

In a statement, McNeil said, “I would like to personally commend Officer Lima for his actions,” Chief McNeil said. “His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community. When faced with a difficult situation in which a family was trying to provide a meal for their kids, he made the generous decision to not press charges and instead ensured that they would have a Christmas dinner they could enjoy.”

