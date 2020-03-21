Somerset police participating in ‘Law and Order…To Go’ campaign

"Immigrant Food," and it's just a block from the White House.

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerset police are participating in a campaign meant to help local businesses that maybe struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers will be ordering lunch or dinner to go from a different Somerset restaurant everyday, according to Police Chief George McNeil.

Departments across the country are also partaking in the movement to order food within their community for pick up or delivery through the “Law and Order…To Go” campaign, started by the Fairfield Police Department in Connecticut.

“Many restaurants are struggling right now without being able to have sit-down diners. This is an easy way we can all support our favorite establishments,” McNeil said in a statement Saturday.

His department is encouraging residents to also order food locally and share a picture of themselves with their food using the hashtag #LawandOrderToGoSomerset.

