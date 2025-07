SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset woman is facing charges, accused of running sex trafficking business out of her spa.

Police arrested 53-year-old Yuehong Wang at Lotus Flower Body Works on Tuesday.

While searching the spa, police seized more than $50,000 in cash.

Wang is facing several charges including sex trafficking and benefitting from prostitution.

