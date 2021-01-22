SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset woman is thinking outside the box to help those in need in her community.

About five years ago, Susan Willen began buying and collecting items like food and clothes to donate. She puts everything together in packages she calls “Boxes of Love.”

Those items are then delivered to Master Builder Christian Church, where people can pick up necessities.

“I really like to help people and it’s just something I always wanted to do,” Willen said.

The donation drive usually happens around the holidays but because of COVID-19, Willen decided to expand it through the winter.

Cindi Gamache, the executive director of the Sacred Heart Holy Name Food Pantry at Master Builders, says she appreciates Willen’s kindness.

“We love to display the ‘Boxes of Love’ so that people know that it just didn’t appear, someone took the time and trouble,” Gamache said. “She doesn’t have to do that but she found a need in her heart to pay it forward and she has.”

Willen says she’s happy to help.

“It warms my heart and it’s a good cause,” she exclaimed.

Those interested in learning more about “Boxes of Love” and how to donate can click here.

