SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset woman is speaking out after she says funds used to support her family while her son goes through cancer treatment were stolen from her car.

Catherine Placido told WJAR that someone took $200 in cash and nearly $500 in gift cards from her vehicle that had been parked in her driveway in Somerset.

She says she always has gift cards for places like Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s because those are two places where her son, 16-year-old Alex Rodgers, likes to eat.

Rodgers, who is also known as “Superhero Alex,” is battling leukemia. He and his family also recently fought COVID-19.

Placido said she made the mistake of leaving her bag in her unlocked car but did not think that this would happen in her own driveway.

She added that she filed a police report and is trying to stay positive.

Rodgers is hosting a bone marrow drive on March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Somerset Fire Department in an effort to help add more bone marrow to the pool.

More information about the event can be found on Superhero Alex’s Facebook page.

