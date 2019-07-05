Somersworth, NH police respond to situation involving man barricaded in home

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Somersworth, New Hampshire police responded to a situation involving a man barricaded in a home Thursday.

Officers responding to the area on Bartlett Avenue around 6:30 p.m. say they were threatened by 33-year-old Stephen Corkum who allegedly told police from his bedroom window that he would blow the home up with gasoline and oxygen tanks if they tried to enter, according to the department.

The Strafford County Tactical Response Team responded and an officer was able to enter the home and speak with Corkum who had barricaded himself in the bedroom with a knife.

A second person was in the home at the time but was unable to leave due to medical issues.

He was taken into protective custody over four hours later and is facing several charges including, two counts of criminal threatening and two counts of assault.

He is due to be arraigned on July 8.

