WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Somerville living with a life-threatening blood disorder was surprised with a New York-themed party after her wish to visit New York City was granted.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island partnered with Subaru of Wakefield to help make her dreams come true.

“It’s just we usually do a going away party, but this is a welcome back party for her, and she had no idea,” said Sal Barbagallo, of Subaru of Wakefield.

Sofia was recently granted her longtime wish of visiting New York but didn’t know there was going to be a special surprise waiting when she got home.

“I made the most of it, and I had a lot of fun there,” Sofia said.

Organizers set up a New York-themed party with some of Sofia’s favorite interests, including musical performances, a make-up station, snacks and decorations.

“It’s fun, and they’re all very welcoming. It’s very warm,” Sofia said.

During the party, Sofia was joined by other local Wish recipients and welcomed into the “Wish Community,” which is a support network for all Wish recipients and their families.

Organizers said they’re glad they can bring some happiness to those who need it.

‘You see, that’s what it’s all about,” Barbagallo said. “It’s not about the money. It’s the party, it’s the joy on these kids’ faces.”

