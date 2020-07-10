Somerville announces delay in Phase 3 of economic reopening

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville officials on Friday announced a delay in moving to Phase 3 of Massachusetts’ economic reopening plan.

Businesses including gyms, museums, outdoor wedding and performance venues, and movie theaters will not be allowed to reopen until Monday, July 20, according to city officials.

New indoor and outdoor gathering guidelines will also go into effect on July 20 with additional restrictions beyond those imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase plan.

Somerville says it is currently working in collaboration with area businesses to finalize enhanced safety requirements and guidelines because “larger venues are generally considered to be at high risk for viral COVID-19 spread without proper measures in place.”

“Research shows that the risk of coronavirus transmission is significantly higher in indoor spaces and that larger events and gatherings can lead to exponentially more virus spread if an infected person is present,” said Doug Kress, Somerville’s Director of Health and Human Services. “People with COVID-19 can also pass this virus on to others even when they have no or only mild symptoms. So it is imperative that we remain vigilant and move forward thoughtfully and carefully as we enter into Phase 3. In Somerville, we are fortunate to have a business community committed to working with us to ensure Somerville sets and follows the highest safety standards.”

Boston has plans to launch Phase 3 plans on Monday. The rest of the state entered the phase on July 6.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)