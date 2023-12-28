SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Fire responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building on Highland Avenue just after 10:30 Wednesday night.

According to authorities, after forcing entry into the building firefighters encountered heavy smoke. A male occupant was found on a couch and pulled form the apartment.

Using a thermal imaging camera, a female occupant was located in the bedroom of the unit and was also removed. Both were transported to the hospital.

A responding Somerville firefighter was also injured and transported to the hospital for medical attention. He was treated and has been released.

Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said a sprinkler system was able to keep the fire to the one first-floor apartment where it started, preventing “a much more serious fire”. Residents of the more than 50 other units in the building were able to return safely, but the two victims have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

