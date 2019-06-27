Somerville bank robbery suspect accused of opening fire on police indicted

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who police say opened fire on officers while committing a bank robbery in Somerville earlier this year has been indicted by a federal grand jury, officials announced Thursday.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, was indicted on charges including armed bank robbery, one count of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Rosado allegedly entered the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on May 1, brandished a gun and fired a shot into the ceiling before ordering a teller to load a backpack with cash.

While the teller was filling the backpack, prosecutors say a customer left the bank and flagged down an officer.

The officer approached Rosado and they exchanged gunfire as Rosado fled the area down College Avenue.

A witness attempted to tackle Rosado to the ground and succeeded in getting him to drop the backpack that contained a Webley revolver, loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition, and two cartridge casings, as well as more than $500, police say.

Rosado has prior felony convictions for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny, witness intimidation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)