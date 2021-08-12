SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville Board of Health is set to consider an indoor mask mandate during their upcoming meeting next week.

Anyone over the age of 2 years old would be required to wear a face covering in indoor public settings regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Board of Health members will discuss this mandate on Aug. 19 with a potential start date of Aug. 20.

“The most important thing everyone should do right now to slow the spread of COVID-19 is get vaccinated if you have not done so yet. It’s free, it’s easy, and the data clearly show that the vaccines vastly reduce your risk of severe or fatal illness. But the next thing we all need to do is mask up inside in public spaces again because anyone can still get the virus and spread it, and it spreads most easily indoors,” said Somerville’s Health and Human Services Director Doug Kress. “By masking up indoors in public, you can do your part not just to protect yourself and your loved ones. We also need to remember that children under the age of 12 and persons who are medically vulnerable have less protection against the virus right now. If we all take steps to slow the spread of the virus, we can help protect them.”

Several other Massachusetts communities have issued an indoor mask mandate, including Wellfleet, where their Board of Health voted Wednesday to implement a mandate beginning Friday.

