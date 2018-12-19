SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville Board of Health has voted to approve some major tobacco restrictions.

Beginning April 1, 2019, the sale of electronic and menthol cigarettes in the city will be restricted to 21-plus, adult-only tobacco retail stores.

These new regulations come as concerns continue to rise about the popularity of e-cigs that can lead youths to smoke tobacco products.

“These products are being shamelessly marketed to teens, who have become their biggest users without fully understanding the health risks, which is why we’ve seen the Surgeon General calling for significant interventions to end this building public health crisis,” Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone said. “In Somerville, we are rising to that challenge by becoming an early adopter of these regulations and taking the necessary steps to stop the cycle of nicotine addiction among our young.”

In addition to these restrictions, Somerville’s Office of Prevention will continue hosting student-focused groups and school assemblies to discuss the dangers of vaping.

